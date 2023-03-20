A man has been arrested after a car went crashing through the railings of an historic Bath hotel.

Emergency services were called to Francis Hotel at 4:45am on Sunday 19 March, where they found an overturned car in the basement alley that separates the hotel from the street.

One of the passengers in the car, a Kia Picanto, was stuck inside and had to be rescued by a crew from Avon Fire & Rescue Service.

The car has been stuck at the scene for over 24 hours Credit: ITV News

A second person had got out of the car by the time emergency services arrived.

Avon and Somerset police have confirmed that a 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink but he has been released on unconditional bail while further enquiries take place.

Officers are asking anyone who saw this collision, or who has any relevant dashcam or mobile phone footage to contact them on 101 and quote reference number 5223063989.