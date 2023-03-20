A search and rescue team had to help a mother and her two teenage children to safety after they got lost on steep ground on Dartmoor.

Members of the Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team from Ashburton were called out just before 5.30pm Sunday 19 March

The mother and her children got lost then were unable to move as they were on steep ground on the northern side of the River Dart just upstream from Newbridge.

In a statement the rescue team said: "As the light was fading, the party of three were located approximately 100m above the path on a steep and difficult wooded slope. They were made safe and fortunately had no injuries.

"As darkness fell, a technical rope system was then built which enabled each member of the party to be lowered safely to the path below."

All three were then escorted to a waiting Land Rover. A team of 40 volunteers were involved in the rescue.