A woman has died and two other people are in hospital following a crash on the A371 at Castle Cary.

The woman who died was in a black Peugeot 207, which was involved in a head-on crash with a grey Hyundai i30.

A man and a woman in the i30 are both in hospital, the woman's injuries are potentially life-changing.

The crash happened at the junction with the A359 at 8pm on Sunday 19 March and the road was closed for nine hours while police investigated the scene and the vehicles were recovered.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and Avon and Somerset Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct because they had previous contact with the woman who died.