One person has died following a fire in a caravan in the Forest of Dean.

Emergency services were called to the Horsefair Lane area in Newent just after 10pm Sunday 19 March.

They found a caravan on fire. Once the fire was out, a body was found inside the vehicle.

Formal identification hasn't taken place and an investigation into what caused the fire has started. Police say they are treating the person's death as unexplained.

They're appealing for anyone who may have any information to come forward.