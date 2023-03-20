As Spring officially kickstarts today, people across the West Country are getting ready to spot their favourite floral treats.

There are plenty of wild flowers around to enjoy and a firm favourite that signals the start of longer days and warmer weather is the bluebell.

In April each year a gorgeous carpet of violet emerges across the South West.

It takes several years for the bulbs of the bell-shaped flower to start to bloom and they generally only last a few weeks, making the event particularly magical.

The UK is home to almost half of the world’s bluebells, colonies of the wild flowers can take up to seven years from seed to bloom and that's why British bluebells are protected.

That means it’s against the law to intentionally pick, uproot or destroy bluebells so it’s important to stick to marked roots and footpaths when trying to take that perfect picture.

There are a number of stunning spots to see bluebells for yourself this spring and we’ve compiled some of the West Country’s best.

Antony Woodland Garden, Torpoint

From March onwards bluebells and wild garlic carpet the woodland garden, which is next to Antony House at Torpoint. Camelias, magnolias, rhododendrons and azaleas can also be spotted in the garden. Enys Gardens, Penryn

The private garden at Enys on the outskirts of Penryn is known for its spectacular spring bluebell meadow. See their website for details on their annual bluebell festival which runs from the 29 April to the 8 of May.

The bluebell meadow at Enys Gardens Credit: ITV West Country News

Godolphin House and Garden, Helston

This 16th century National Trust Garden is home to a staggering bluebell display in April and May with a footpath allowing easy viewing access.

RSPB Swell Wood, Taunton

The RSPB’s Swell Wood nature reserve near Langport in Somerset is a beautiful spot to view bluebells from mid-April to May.

Holyford Woods, Seaton

This woodland is beautiful for a walk at any time of the year but especially so during peak bluebell season. It’s one of the oldest woodlands in England and managed by the East Devon Countryside team. Killerton, Exeter

This National Trust estate is home to a glorious bluebell display from April. It’s one of the largest woodlands in mid Devon and comes alive in early spring. Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire

Bluebells bloom in the Forest of Dean’s ancient deciduous woodlands, carpets of the sweet smelling slower cover the forest floor during April and early May.

Swell Wood in full bluebell bloom Credit: ITV West Country News

Mortimores Wood, Chippenham

Just a mile from central Chippenham this small area of ancient woodland becomes awash with bluebells in the spring. It dates back over 800 years and has a huge diversity of plants and flowers. Clanger Wood, Westbury

The Woodland Trust looks after Clanger Wood in Westbury and the brilliant display of bluebells here. On a clear day you should be able to see the Westbury White hore. Colmer’s Hill, Bridport

This iconic tree topped hill near Bridport turns a lovely shade of blue during the spring and is worth the walk, both for the bluebells and the views.