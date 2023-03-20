The family of a man found dead in his home earlier this month have paid tribute to him.

James Bruce, 43, was found at home in Coronation Road, Southville, on Thursday 2 March.

In a statement, his family said: “James was a much-loved member of the family.

"His family and many friends are devastated by what has happened.”

Enquiries into Mr Bruce’s death are ongoing and officers from Avon and Somerset Police say they are continuing to support his family.

A 41-year-old man was arrested earlier this month and has since been released under investigation.

