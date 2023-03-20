Two men wearing balaclavas stole two iPhones before smashing display stands at a Three Store in Swindon.

Wiltshire Police have released CCTV images following the incident in Regent Street. It happened at around 4.15pm on Thursday 23 February.

A spokesperson for the force said: "At about 4.15pm on Thursday 23 February, two males wearing balaclavas and dark clothing, entered the store and took a blue Apple iPhone 13 and a purple Apple iPhone 14 pro max from the demonstration stands after breaking the stands with hammers.

"Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101 quoting log: 54230020235.