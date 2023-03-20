A woman has been sexually assaulted by touching at The George Hotel in Frome.

It happened on Saturday 18 February between 7pm and 11pm.

She later saw the offender again at the Cheese and Grain, in Market Yard, Frome before reporting the incident to security guards.

Avon and Somerset Police are now appealing to the public to help track down this man.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 11ins tall, in his 30s and bald. He was seen wearing a pink top, dark jeans and dark coloured shoes.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has been affected by it to call 101 and quote reference 5223043410.