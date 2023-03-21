Play Brightcove video

Jude Moore's former coach at Downend in Bristol has paid tribute to the boxer saying, "there was no stopping him, he was a force of nature."

The 19-year-old died suddenly on Friday (March 17).

Speaking to ITV News West Country, head coach at Downend Boxing Club Craig Turner said: "We were richer and better people for knowing the boy and his legacy for future boxers from all over the West of England, not just here, is secured.

"There's no two ways about it, he would have been Bristol's third world champion. No question."

Jude had recently moved away from Bristol to train at the Hoddeson Boxing Academy in Hertfordshire to further his career as a professional boxer.

He was a two-time National Champion (Schools 2017 and Juniors 2019) and represented the Three Lions at the EUBC Junior European Championships in Romania in 2017.

He was also a GB Three Nations champion and Western Counties champion on five occasions.

Just last weekend, Jude had won the Baltic Box Cup adding yet another belt to his collection.

"He was just a great guy, the tributes that have poured in from all over the country - Ireland, where he boxed once four or five years ago and they're still talking about him," Craig added.

"That's a measure of his talent and his personality.

"We'd be warming up for a contest and he would disappear and he'd be talking to someone we'd never met before in the audience.

"That's who he was and it emerged very quickly that he was a major talent."

Jude has been described by former coach Craig Turner as "the most talented kid I have seen come out of Bristol." Credit: Andy Chubb/ England Boxing

Reminiscing on their memories together, Craig held back tears while talking about the first time he met Jude.

"We first got to know Jude when he was 10, and he came into the gym with his younger brother Ethan.

"His dad brought them along because his dad had boxed previously in Swindon and I think the first question he asked was 'when can I box?'

"There was no stopping him. He was a force of nature. Jude was continually on the go - he was either talking about boxing or watching boxing."

A Go Fund Me page set up in memory of Jude has raised nearly £7,000 so far and Downend will be holding a tournament next month in Jude's memory to raise funds for his family.

"It's the absolute very least we can do to give this champion a champion's send off. There will never be another," Craig said.

"His talent was too immense to be man-made. He would have achieved massively."