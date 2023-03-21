Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 12-year-old Nevaeh Meeson, who is missing.

Nevaeh is thought to be in the Exeter area and was last seen in Exeter City Centre on Sunday 19 March.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers are continuing to carry out enquiries.

She is described as a white female, of petite build, about 5ft 2, with long dark hair.

She was last seen wearing a black coat with a fur hood, black leggings and white trainers.

If you have seen Nevaeh or know of her current whereabouts please call police immediately on 999, quoting reference number 50230064105.