Play Brightcove video

Watch Sam Blackledge's report here.

Campaigners in Cornwall are urging the Government to make sure second home owners pay more council tax.

Ministers have promised to allow local authorities to put an additional levy on second homes - but delays mean the rule will not be enforceable for at least another year.

Campaigner Catherine Hayes told ITV News the extra money could make a big difference to the county.

"The revenue coming in would be an extra £25million, it's been estimated. If it could be ring-fenced towards use for housing, that would be amazing.

"Obviously that that's not necessarily the case, but it would certainly relieve the pressure on the council financially and help with sorting the housing crisis that we currently have."

The issue of second homes has been sparking debate in Cornwall for many years. Credit: ITV News

The Government has agreed that local authorities should be able to double council tax on second homes.

But the Levelling Up Bill is not expected to become law until next year, which means that councils like Cornwall may not be able to enforce the rule until the 2024-25 financial year.

Former Liberal Democrat MP Andrew George said: "Local authorities or agents of central government at the end of the day, and they need to wait for the government to give them the right to to be able to implement these kind of changes.

"The Government is keen to trumpet that they're going to make this change, but they're very slow in implementing it. It's quite absurd that where we're waiting as long as long as we are."

Former Liberal Democrat MP Andrew George has accused the Government of taking too long to implement changes. Credit: ITV News

A spokesman for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said: "We are already taking action to combat the adverse impact that second homes can have on local communities – particularly in tourist areas – by introducing higher rates of stamp duty and empowering councils to apply a tax premium of up to 100% on second homes.'Councils have a raft of powers to bring empty properties back into use and we are clear they should be using them to deliver new homes for communities.'

Cornwall councillor David Harris said: "It is disappointing that the necessary bill to allow us to introduce the premium on second homes seemingly will not be passed before the end of this month, meaning we are facing a possible delay for introducing the new tax.

"We were aware that this could be the case, and have not included the extra revenue in our budget plans, so financially we remain in a strong position with a balanced budget for the next two years," he added.

"However, we have caused an amendment to be put into the Bill which would reduce the notice period to be given for such an increase to nine months, which we are hopeful will be adopted.

"If it is, provided the Bill is passed before 30 June, it will enable us to introduce the increase with effect from 1 April 2024 as originally planned."