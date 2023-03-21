Work the relocate the historic storm tower in Bude will begin next month.

The Compass Point Storm Tower has to be moved 100m inland because it is at risk of falling into the sea.

The octagonal tower was built in 1935 and had to be moved to its current position in 1881. But now it needs to be moved again.

The project is being funded by a £250,000 grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, £50,000 from Cornwall Council, £40,000 from Bude & Stratton Town Council (BSTC); along with £60,000 through a community crowdfunding effort.

Work to relocate the storm tower will start on 24 April.

Councillor Peter La Broy, lead for the Compass Point Project, said: “At the very first meeting about five years ago when we started to talk about saving our Storm Tower, there was serious doubt expressed that we could even get the project going.

“The single biggest thing that made it viable was the Crowdfunder. You – the community – smashed our targets and gave £60,000 to help us save our landmark, which gave us the tools to unlock further funding from Cornwall Council and The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Work is scheduled to begin on 24 April Credit: Bude & Stratton Town Council

“There have been many challenges along the way – and often the project felt like it might be too much. To get to the point where we would have contractors on board and ready to start seemed at times unimaginable.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has worked on this project, and special thanks must to go to Frankie, BSTC Project and Strategy Manager, for her tireless efforts.

"But we are most grateful to the people that put their hand in their pocket and gave some money. It is only because of you that we are able to now save the Storm Tower. Thank you!”

Stuart McLeod, from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “We’re so happy to hear that the work to relocate the Storm Tower will begin soon. This structure, which is so iconic on the Bude cliffs, was at risk of being lost forever.

"Thanks to the money raised by National Lottery players, Cornwall Council and the fantastic support from the community, this will now be saved for future generations to continue to enjoy.”