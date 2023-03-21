A man has been fined more than £3,000 after being caught driving almost double the speeding limit in Malmesbury.

John Loader was driving 58mph in a 30mph zone.

The 55-year-old from Maidenhead appeared at Salisbury Magistrates Court yesterday (March 20) where pleaded not guilty to speeding on the B4042 on August 11.

He was found guilty of the offence, given 6 points on his licence, fined more than £3,000 and ordered to pay £2,000 in costs.

Special Constable Ken Bridgeman from Wiltshire Police said: “We’re really pleased with this result. This man was seen to be travelling in our county at 58mph in a 30mph zone.

“The speed limit is there for a reason. A 30mph zone is usually enforced because the area is used by children and their families.

“This sentence goes to show that if you have committed a crime, hold your hands up as the penalty may be more severe.”