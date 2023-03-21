A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed in Gloucester Quays last night (20 March).

It happened shortly after 7.15pm. Gloucestershire Police received a report that a man had been attacked inside a property on Llanthony Road.

A man, 28, has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm following the stabbing. He is still in custody.

The victim was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol where he remains in a stable condition.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who has information about what happened to contact them by using incident number 400 of 20 March.