An interactive map has been created by South West Water showing sewage releases around the coast.

The WaterFit Live map is designed to share information about the region’s bathing beaches, location and performance of storm overflows, as well as the company’s plans to improve water quality.

The government is making it mandatory for all water companies to provide public data about the frequency and duration of storm overflow discharges in near real time by 2025.

The map shows the results from testing at beaches across the South West Credit: South West Water

South West Water has faced criticism in recent months after receiving a one-star rating from the Environment Agency.

The regulator, Ofwat, also described the company as 'lagging behind' in five key areas: customer satisfaction; interruptions to water supply; water quality; pollution incidents; and treatment works compliance.

South West Water says by sharing information about the water quality, it hopes locals and tourists will be able to enjoy the county’s beaches and that it will help to shape priorities going forward.

Susan Davy, Group CEO Pennon (who own South West Water), said: “We want people to feel confident about the water quality at their favourite beach and to know we are serious about reducing the use of storm overflows.

"WaterFit Live is designed to share helpful information about bathing water quality, the improvements we are already making and future investments.

"The beaches in the South West belong to those who live in the region, are loved by those who visit the South West, and this is all about ensuring we share data, listen to the views of those who care, and work together to invest where it’s needed most.”