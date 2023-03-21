A Bristol boxer who represented England has died at the age of 19.

Jude Moore came through the ranks at Downend.

He was a two-time National Champion (Schools 2017 and Juniors 2019) and represented the Three Lions at the EUBC Junior European Championships in Romania in 2017.

He was also a GB Three Nations champion and Western Counties champion on five occasions.

Head Coach at Downend, Craig Turner, said "a leading light in the world had gone out."

“He was an absolute star, irreplaceable. Once you met him, you would never forget him."

“I think he was one of those kids who was forever young and was just not meant to get old.

“One of my favourite memories was when he was called up as a last minute replacement to box for England against a boxer from the USA who had been unbeaten in 200 bouts.

“He puffed out his chest, walked out the ‘Sweet Caroline’ and went out and beat him – that and Glenn Catley winning a world championship are my best moments in boxing.

“The fact that he came from one of the most deprived wards in Great Britain to do what he did and achieved what he did is nothing short of amazing. Downend Boxing Club exists for people like him.

“I know that Glenn and other fantastic boxers from the area won’t mind me saying this, but I think he was the most talented kid I have seen come out of Bristol.

“Jude lived for his boxing. He lived and breathed it. I have never seen anyone with such an analytical mind and he could real of the statistics of all the champions at all the weights.

“He was outstanding at everything he did and we are devastated. He didn’t burn for long, but he burned very brightly for the time he did.”

Jude Moore has died at the age of 19 Credit: Andy Chubb / England Boxing

A Go Fund Me page set up in memory of Jude has raised more than £6,600 so far.

It says: "Jude was a highly talented, supremely fit 19 year old boxer who was tragically taken from us on 17 March 2023.

His parents, Mark and Carla, and brothers, Ethan and Beau, currently have no answers as to what happened to this larger-than life character."

England Boxing says it has been "deeply saddened" to learn of his passing.

In a statement the organisation said he was a "popular and well-liked member of the boxing community, who often coached and gave advice to younger boxers."

During the Covid-19 pandemic, he responded to England Boxing’s request for talented boxers to film themselves giving tips that others could follow.

He also showed how he stayed fit during lockdown.

Jude recently moved to train at the Hoddesdon Boxing Academy in Hertfordshire.

In a statement on its Facebook page, Hoddesdon said: “It is with a heavy heart that we as a club are deeply saddened with the sudden passing of our amateur boxer Jude Moore.

“(He was) 19 years old with an infectious personality and he was a truly valuable asset to us from helping the club with coaching the babies boxing classes and the adults keep fit classes.

“(He was) loved by all he came into contact with and we as a club were excited by what was to come. Love to you Jude and family.”