Police have launched a public appeal after a woman "grabbed" a child during an incident in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police say a woman approached a young boy and his mother in Victoria Park in Bedminster.

The incident happened between 8:50am and 9:05am on Tuesday 7 March.

Officers were told that the woman "grabbed the child by the arm" but the boy was able to break free from the grip and stayed his his mother. He sustained no injuries.

The woman is described as white, around 40 years of age or older and was in possession of a black and white umbrella which had pictures of cats on it.

PC Jolene Britton, of the Bedminster Neighbourhood Team, said: “At this stage we are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances behind this incident, but wish to identify the woman and speak with her about what happened.

“Officers visited the boy’s family at the start of last week to update them on our enquiries and to check on the boy’s welfare. We have also carried out CCTV enquiries, as well as high-visibility reassurance patrols.

“We’d like to reassure parents we are not aware of other incidents of this nature being recently reported locally, but please do contact your neighbourhood officers with any concerns.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101 and quote the reference number 5223054819.