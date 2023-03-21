Play Brightcove video

Maddie has now bounced back to being a 'playful diva'

A French bulldog with life-limiting medical needs is being nursed back to health by a rescue centre in Bristol.

Bristol Animal Rescue Centre (Bristol A.R.C.) said many pets like Maddie are going without urgent medical care due to the cost of living crisis - leaving charities like theirs to pick up the pieces.

After experiencing neglect, Maddie was removed from her previous owner as part of a prosecution case by the local authority. She arrived underweight, suffering with chronic eye conditions in both her eyes and various other medical issues.

She was terrified of people, to the point where she was almost completely shut down.

The charity says many more animals are arriving at the centre with complex needs Credit: Bristol A.R.C.

Rachel, Maddie's carer at Bristol A.R.C. said: “She was very scared and confused when she first arrived here and it took a long time for her to be able to trust people.

"Once she had received treatment for her medical issues and started to feel safe around us, she came out of her shell.

"She didn’t cope very well in kennels, so she started spending quite a lot of time with our reception team in the office during the day, and that’s when we started seeing her quirky personality come to life.

"She is now very playful and can be quite the diva when she wants to be! She particularly enjoys climbing in and out of recycling boxes and throwing things around, which the team find funny. She just loves being the centre of attention!”

Despite Maddie doing so well, in the coming months her second eye will also need removing. The centre said this case is not unique and they are increasingly seeing dogs coming in with complex needs.

Maddie was very scared and confused when she first arrived at the centre Credit: Bristol A.R.C.

Jodie Hayward, the animal home manager at Bristol A.R.C. explained many more animals are arriving at the centre with significant medical issues.

Jodie said: "More animals are coming into our care with complex needs, and fewer people want to adopt them. We need support to give more of them a second chance at a happy life.

"We’re here to make sure that no animal gets left behind, but we’re up against a challenge. Nationally, animal intake is up 8.4%* as pet owners struggle to afford their pets’ care during the cost of living crisis.

"We’re seeing an increase in pets arriving with untreated medical conditions, which means they’re staying longer too – the average stay for a dog is up from 85 days to 93 days. Not only that, but there are fewer people willing to adopt, particularly dogs like Maddie with complex needs.

"Dogs like Maddie need time, patience and care. We wouldn’t be able to provide that without our kind supporters. By giving what you can, you’re helping to ensure dogs like Maddie get a second chance at a happy life."

Bristol Animal Welfare Centre said donations are vital the team is caring for many more injured animals with expensive treatment plans.