A 37-year-old woman was injured in a hit-and-run in Cheddar.

She suffered a broken pelvis when she was hit by a car on a pedestrian crossing on Lower New Road at about 7pm on Saturday 11 March. She was taken to hospital.

Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

A spokesperson for the force said: "A car, heading in the direction of Wedmore Road, was in collision with a 37-year-old woman as she was using a pedestrian crossing.

"It failed to stop at the scene. The victim, who suffered a fractured pelvis and needed hospital treatment, said one of the car’s headlights was out.

"If you saw this incident, have any relevant CCTV/doorbell or dashcam footage, or have any other information which could help us identify the car or the driver, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223058072."