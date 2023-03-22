A woman has been banned from entering Gloucester city centre after repeatedly abusing emergency workers and security staff.

Lina Houghton was served with a civil Anti-Social Behaviour Injunction (ASBI) on Monday 13 March.

It follows numerous incidents, which typically took place in the city and within the grounds of Gloucester Royal Hospital.

The case was brought by Street Aware Lead Officer, Adam Stevens, from the Solace team, which is made up of officers from Gloucestershire Constabulary, Cheltenham Borough Council and Gloucester City Council.

Street Aware Lead Officer Adam Stevens said: “Despite numerous organisations working together to support Houghton, her aggressive, intimidating and unacceptable behaviours continued.

"This order was sought in an effort to curtail the behaviours and to provide some protection and respite to those working, living in and visiting our city.

"We want to make it clear that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated."

Steve Lindsay, Gloucester City Safe Manager, added: “Lina Houghton has become a real problem for retailers and visitors to our city.

"I fully support and welcome this injunction. We tried very hard to provide support to Lina via our partner agencies, but exhausted all attempts."

The injunction means Houghton is banned from:

Entering the city centre

Engaging in conduct that causes or is likely to cause alarm or harassment or distress to any person within the City of Gloucester

Using or threatening to use violence against any person in the City of Gloucester

Begging at any time, sitting down in a public place with personal items around her and/or displaying anything that could be used to receive money within the city of Gloucester

Attending Gloucestershire Royal Hospital at any time except for an emergency or where there is a scheduled medical appointment in writing

Anyone who witnesses Houghton breaking the terms of her injunction is being urged to contact police on 101 or the Solace team on 01452 396396.