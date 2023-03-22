Searches for a missing person have led to the discovery of a man's body in Truro.

Devon and Cornwall Police have announced they discovered the remains in the St Just in Roseland area of the town this afternoon (22 March).

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Formal identification is yet to take place and a file is now being prepared for the coroner.

The family of Christopher Green, a 54-year-old man who was reported as missing from his home in Truro, have been made aware of the development.

