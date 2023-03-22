Dozens of people linked arms around a property in Bristol to prevent bailiffs evicting a 'beloved' resident.

George Francis, 63, who lives in Easton, believes he is being evicted after his uncle accrued loans of more than £30,000 before he died six years ago.

Mr Francis says he only discovered the debt last month and wants to pay the money back in instalments. He was unable to meet the mortgage company's deadline of 21st March.

Mr Francis said: "If I'm evicted, I'll be homeless. I've got nowhere else to go. There's nowhere for me to go. This is my home.

"I feel terrible. I feel like I've let my family down. How am I going to pay it?"

Mr Francis is a popular member of the community due to his volunteering work and role helping to organise St Paul's Carnival.

George Francis has been living at the property for more than a decade. Credit: ITV News

Housing union Acorn organised people to come to the property to ensure bailiffs could not access it.

Sam Kidel from Acorn said: "George is a really beloved community worker. The amount of money that the mortgage company is trying to get is quite small in comparison to the value of the house.

"So it seems completely unjust and unreasonable to try and kick him out for this small amount of money."

But mortgage lender Together suggests the ownership of the house is not what it seems. In a statement they said:

“Whilst we have every sympathy with Mr George Francis’s situation, it is important to recognise that he is not a customer of ours and has never owned or demonstrated any legal rights to the property.

“We have to act in the best interests of our customer, who is the court appointed administrator of our previous customer’s estate after his passing in 2017.

"We are therefore unable to engage with Mr George Francis about the loan accounts relating to the property.

“Any right to occupy the property or payments relating to it would be for Mr George Francis to agree directly with our customer and we are not aware of any agreement being in place during the last six years.

“As a responsible lender, we will take every step possible to help customers who are struggling to pay their mortgage, and focus on providing the best outcomes for them.

"It will always be a last resort for us to apply to the courts for a possession order when all other options have been exhausted.”