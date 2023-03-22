A youth football club has been given almost £2,000 to fund a new goal thanks to money confiscated by Devon and Cornwall Police.

West Hill Wasps Junior Football Team in West Hill, Devon bid for the funding available thanks to the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The Wasps are a community based club providing training, activities and matches for around 150 local children every week. They have been awarded a total of £1,717 of confiscated money.

Allen Morgan, Wasps football coach, said: “We applied for the funds to help us get better team equipment and we are so grateful it has been approved, this is great news for the club.

"It’s good that confiscated drug dealer’s money is now being put back into the community and that they won't see the benefit of it.”

Under the Proceeds Of Crime Act 2002 (POCA) police can apply to seize assets from convicted criminals in certain cases and the funds can be distributed by police forces to their communities.

Superintendent Antony Hart said: “The aim of the grant making is to help build thriving communities.

"We support core costs, new or continuing projects and one-off initiatives.

"I am very pleased that West Hill Wasps have received the funds and I wish the team success in the future.”