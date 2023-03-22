Play Brightcove video

A controlled explosion has been carried out on a beach in Devon, after a device with US Navy markings was found.

In a statement online, Prawle Point Coastguard Team said it was called to reports of the device on Leas Foot Sands in Thurlestone on Monday night (20 March).

A cordon was put in place while photos were taken of the device and sent to the Royal Navy's Explosive Ordnance Unit.

Specialists confirmed the device had already been fired but it was still "extremely dangerous", the coastguard said.

Crews carried out a controlled explosion of the device Credit: Prawle Point Coastguard Rescue Team

The cordon was extended to 100-metres and crews from the explosive unit carried out a controlled explosion in the dark.

The coastguard said the device, which had US Navy markings, had unspent phosphorous.

In a statement online, they urged people to be careful: "If you see anything unusual on the beach, DO NOT MOVE IT.

"Dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard."