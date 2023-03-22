Cornwall’s fire and rescue control room will stay in the Duchy after councillors rejected proposals to move it to another part of the country.

The call centre in Tolvaddon near Camborne handles all 999 calls, but Cornwall Council had considered outsourcing the service to another fire brigade.

At a cabinet meeting this morning (22 March), councillors voted unanimously to keep the control room operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Fire Brigades Union (FBU) chair Martin Murt said the decision was a "huge relief" to members who would have faced redundancy.

Firefighters from across Cornwall gathered outside County Hall and sat in the meeting as councillors discussed the issue. They applauded when the result was announced.

The meeting heard that the fire service is in need of "significant reform" in order to save money.

Cllr David Harris said: "There is a hit to the budget, but I support the recommendation and we will dip into our reserves."

Cllr Louis Gardner added: "We’re going to have to find the money; but this is about doing the right thing."

More to follow later.