The family of a man who was stabbed to death in a fight over a cannabis factory in a Bristol suburb have paid tribute to him.

Aranit Lleshi was killed by a rival gang in a residential road in Brislington as they tried to steal his crop worth almost £100,000.

In a statement, his family said: "As a family, the death of our son, brother, and uncle has had a huge impact on us. We are distraught and have lost a huge part of our own lives.

"My mother and father have died inside and will never be able to overcome how their youngest son was brutally murdered.

"My brother Sadik had to witness his youngest brother be brutally murdered and has since suffered nightmares, anxiety, and depression.

"We hope the people who have done this never have to witness the pain they have caused us as a family."

Today (22 March), two men were convicted of his murder, and a third convicted of his manslaughter.

The incident happened in May last year.