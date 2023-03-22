A man has been arrested after a 'suspicious' death at a retail park in Plymouth.

Devon and Cornwall Police have taped off part of Marsh Mills retail park this morning (22 March) as part of the ongoing investigation.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Police are currently at Leigham Manor Drive in Plymouth following the death of a man last night.

"The death is currently being treated as suspicious and a man is in police custody.

"We’ll provide further information in due course."

There has been a heavy police presence in the area since last night Credit: BPM Media

There are multiple police vans in the car park and forensic teams are also at the scene, alongside Ministry of Defence police teams.

A base with an electricity generator has been set up in the car park itself.

Two police tents have been erected and there has been a major police presence in the area since late last night (21 March).