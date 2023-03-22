Man arrested as police cordon off retail park following 'suspicious death' in Plymouth
A man has been arrested after a 'suspicious' death at a retail park in Plymouth.
Devon and Cornwall Police have taped off part of Marsh Mills retail park this morning (22 March) as part of the ongoing investigation.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Police are currently at Leigham Manor Drive in Plymouth following the death of a man last night.
"The death is currently being treated as suspicious and a man is in police custody.
"We’ll provide further information in due course."
There are multiple police vans in the car park and forensic teams are also at the scene, alongside Ministry of Defence police teams.
A base with an electricity generator has been set up in the car park itself.
Two police tents have been erected and there has been a major police presence in the area since late last night (21 March).