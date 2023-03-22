A man has exposed himself to two thirteen-year-old girls in Swindon.

Wiltshire Police are appealing for any information connected with the incident which happened at 4:25pm on 15 March.

The two girls were walking to St Mark's Park in Gorse Hill through an alleyway from Florence Street when they became aware of a man stood near the park entrance.

He had his trousers half-way down and was exposing himself.

The two girls immediately ran off.

The man is described as white, aged in his late teens or early 20s, approximately 5 ft 5 inches tall and of slim build.

He had short brown or ginger hair. He was wearing a grey hooded top, blue jeans and trainers.

Officers are urging anyone with any information to come forward and contact the police quoting crime reference number 54230028166.