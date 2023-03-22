A murder investigation has been launched after a man died in an alleged hit and run in Plymouth.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police were called to Leigham Manor Drive at around 8.55pm last night (21 March) following reports of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a local man in his 40s, was confirmed dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.

Police say it was reported that the vehicle left the scene and was found in the Marsh Mills retail park at a short time later. It has now been seized by officers.

A 36-year-old man from Plymouth was arrested last night on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

A heavy police presence remains in the area Credit: BPM Media

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Ilona Rosson said: “Following enquiries last night, one man remains in police custody and we are not seeking anyone else in connection to this matter.

“Cordons remain in place today whilst our enquiries are ongoing, and members of the public will see an increased police presence in the area today.

“I would ask that anyone who has any information, relevant dash cam or CCTV footage which may assist our investigation, to report it to us."

Those with information are being asked to report it to the police online and quote log 720 of 22 March.