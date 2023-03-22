Person taken to hospital after serious crash closes B4221 near Newent
A person has been taken to hospital after a serious crash in the Forest of Dean.
Gloucestershire Police were called to the scene of the crash at around 7.45pm yesterday evening (Tuesday 21 March).
The collision which involved two vehicles happened on the B4221 Ross Road near Newent.
Police officers closed the road while they dealt with the incident, and drivers were advised to find alternative routes.
One person was taken to hospital.