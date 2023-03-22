Play Brightcove video

CCTV has been released following the burglary

Thousands of pounds worth of jewellery and watches have been stolen during a burglary in Trowbridge.

CCTV footage from the doorbell camera has been issued by Wiltshire Police as part of their investigation.

The incident happened at around 1pm yesterday (21 March), when a person approached the front door of a property on Ramsbury Walk, before forcing their way in at the back of the property.

Police say they thought the suspect was disturbed when the victim returned home, and was seen climbing over the rear fence.

There will be an increased police presence in the area and officers are carrying out house to house enquiries.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We have already obtained the below ring doorbell footage of the suspect but would like to hear from anyone else who saw anything suspicious in the area, or has more CCTV/dash cam/doorbell footage from around 12.30pm to 1.45pm.

"If you can help with our inquiries please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 54230029913."