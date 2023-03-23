The coastguard has been on patrol in Cornwall to warn people about the dangers of floodwaters as levels rise around the coast.

St Austell Coastguard led a dawn patrol this morning (23 March), travelling around Fowey, Golant and Lostwithiel to speak to people out filming floodwaters.

The team set out at 5:30am, around one hour before high water to carry out a safety flood patrol.

In a statement, they said: "The team engaged with members of the public taking photos and passed on safety messages, they also liaised with the Environment Agency on scene.

"Even the smallest of waves on paved areas, quaysides and jetties can knock you off your feet and sweep you away."

It's reminding people that they should call 999 in an emergency and should ask for the coastguard.

Scroll down to see some of the scenes experienced by the coastguard this morning:

High water has been spotted across parts of Cornwall this morning Credit: St Austell Coastguard

People are being warned that 'even the smallest waves' can knock them off their feet Credit: St Austell Coastguard