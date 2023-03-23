Exeter City striker pleads guilty to assaulting a woman in city centre

An Exeter City footballer has admitted assaulting a woman in the city centre earlier this year.

Jevani Brown, aged 28, appeared at Exeter Crown Court today and pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating following an incident in Musgrave Road in the early hours of February 2nd.

Brown, who was dressed in a light grey suit and black trainers, pleaded not guilty to a second charge of assaulting a different woman on the same day and will be tried later in the year.

The court heard that the trial will be shown CCTV from the area at the time of the incident.

Jevani Brown has not played for the Grecians since he was arrested. Credit: PA

Brown’s defence team said he will claim he acted 'in response to a racist comment made towards him’. He was granted unconditional bail and the trial will take place at Exeter Magistrates' Court in July.

Brown is the club’s top scorer this season with 14 goals, but has not played for the club since being arrested.

A spokesman for Exeter City FC said: 'As the legal proceedings remain active there will be no further comment.'