A man has stolen a phone from a woman who was selling it to raise funds for her late daughter's funeral.

The victim arranged for the man to come to her house when the incident took place in the Rowanfield area of Cheltenham.

He entered the victim's property to check the phone was working before grabbing it from her hand and running away without paying.

Gloucestershire Police have also received reports of a man matching his same description trying to enter multiple properties in Lydney at the beginning of this month after claiming to be a housing surveyor. Nothing is believed to have been stolen.

A man matching the same description was trying to enter multiple properties in Lydney this month Credit: Gloucestershire Police

The incidents took place at the end of February and the beginning of March.

Officers have conducted a number of enquiries to identify the man and are now appealing for information from the public.

They are urging anyone who recognises him or has any information about the incidents to contact them online quoting incident 259 of 22 February.