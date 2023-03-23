Several roads in Gloucestershire have been closed by police following a multi-vehicle crash.

Officers were called to the A419 Stroud Road in Cirencester, to reports of several vehicles colliding, at around 11:30 this morning (23 March).

The incident, near Coates, has led to two roads being shut to the public while emergency services remain on the scene.

The A419 Stroud Road has been closed at the junction with the A429, while the A433 from Coates to the Thames Head pub has also been shut.

In a statement released shortly after midday, Gloucestershire Police said: "These [closures] are expected to remain in place for a number of hours with motorists asked to plan their route in advance and avoid the area.

"Emergency services remain at the scene."

An air ambulance is also in attendance, according to GloucestershireLive.

Updates to follow.