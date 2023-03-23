Play Brightcove video

Helen Glover speaks to ITV News West Country

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Helen Glover has announced that she has returned to rowing and hopes to compete for Team GB again at the Paris games next year.

The 36-year-old mum-of-three who has retired twice previously won a gold medal in the London 2012 games and then repeated her feat in Rio in 2016.

She then stepped away from the sport to start a family with her partner, TV presenter Steve Backshall.

Then just months before the 2021 games in Tokyo she said that she would be getting back in the boat.

With over a year now until the games in Paris, the Truro-born Olympian harbours hopes of being on the podium once again.

"When I came out of retirement before Tokyo I wanted to know if it was possible to be a mum and to compete and it turned out that it was," she said.

"Now I want to know if it is possible to do it again and to know just how well we can do it.

"How much can I be an elite athlete and not drop the ball as a mum but I think whilst I am physically able to I want to do it and I also want to show my children that I can do it as well."