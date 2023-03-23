A CCTV appeal has been launched after a crash between a pedestrian and a car in Cornwall.

The incident happened on Tuesday (21 March) on the A393 near Gwennap.

Officers were called to reports of a collision involving a blue BMW and a pedestrian on the A393 at Burncoose near Gwennap in Cornwall at around 7.25pm.

Emergency services attended the scene and a 38-year-old man was taken to hospital by ambulance.

He sustained a serious head injury in the crash.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Roads Policing Team have thanked members of the public who assisted at the scene.

They are urging anyone who saw the incident or who has any information or dashcam footage that could help with their enquiries to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting log number 655 of 21/3/23.