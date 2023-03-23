Police have been given extra time to question a suspect after a man was killed in an alleged hit and run in Plymouth yesterday morning (22 March).

A 36-year-old man was arrested at the time and remains in police custody on suspicion of murder.

Devon and Cornwall Police have now been granted a warrant of further detention, allowing them to continue questioning their suspect until the early hours of 25 March.

Police remain in the area carrying out enquiries Credit: BPM Media

A cordon remains in place at Leigham Manor Drive and officers remain in the area carrying out enquiries.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Ilona Rosson said: “I continue to ask anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage, doorbell or CCTV footage and any relevant information, to contact police and report anything that may assist us.”

Officers are urging anyone with information to report it to police online quoting log 720 of 21 March.