Police are continuing to search for a missing woman from Gloucester who has not been seen for more than a week.

Concerns are growing for the welfare of 54-year-old Julie Jackson who was last at her home address on 10 March.

Police say the 54-year-old's pets are being looked after by the RSPCA since her disappearance.

It's been described it as 'out of character' for Julie to have left her animals unattended.

The most recent CCTV footage captured of her was taken at around 8am on 13 March, when she left an address on Wheatstone Road in Tredworth.

CCTV of Julie leaving her address near to St Oswalds Retail Park at 5.40pm on Friday 10 March. Credit: Gloucestershire Police

She was wearing a light-coloured hooded top and it is believed she then headed in the direction of Tredworth Road and Stroud Road.

An image of Julie leaving her home on 10 March at around 5.40pm has also been released, in the hope someone might have further information to help police find her.

A spokesperson from Gloucestershire Police said: "Julie is described as being white, 5ft 6ins in height, of a medium build and has brown hair with light brown running through it.

"It is understood that Julie would often travel via taxi or get lifts from people she knew.

"She is known to approach people for a chat and is friendly with people she comes across, and police are keen to hear from anyone who has spoken to, or seen her, since Monday 13 March."

A search took place for Julie around Gloucester yesterday (22 March) involving police and search and rescue crews.

Anyone with information on Julie's whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 408 of 14 March. Dial 999 if Julie is present at the time.