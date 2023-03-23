Devon and Cornwall Police have warned to public against speculating on social media after a man has been charged with the rape of a woman in Newquay.

The incident happened on Saturday 12 March sparking a number of posts on social media, which have been refuted by Cornwall's Commander Chief Superintendent.

The alleged rape caused 'significant' concern in the local area, prompting increased police patrols.

Chief Superintendent Ben Deer has issued a statement warning the incident is now an ongoing legal proceeding which must be respected.

He said: “This incident has caused significant concern in the community and my officers and staff have been making efforts to increase visibility in order to ensure residents and visitors to Newquay feel safe and secure.

“There has been a number of speculative social media posts suggesting the man charged in relation to this offence was a resident at the Beresford Hotel in Newquay which is currently housing asylum seekers in the town.

"This has led to further posts which have suggested women and children in the town are at risk from attack by those asylum seekers living at the hotel.

“I would like to put on record that this is categorically untrue and the individual charged with the offence is not a resident at the Beresford Hotel.

"We maintain close partnership arrangements with Cornwall Council and other agencies to ensure any community impact is effectively managed and that both residents of the hotel and those living in Newquay are safeguarded.

“Comments suggesting offences are being committed by those staying at the hotel are untrue and unnecessarily raising community tension.

"If proactive policing action is required to safeguard the Newquay community, this will of course be addressed and I would encourage anyone with genuine concern to speak to local police.”