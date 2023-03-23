An office block in Exeter city centre will be turned into student flats.

Beaufort House, a former office building on New North Road, will be able to accommodate more than 100 people.

The site is next to Exeter’s iconic Old Firehouse pub.

The ground and upper floors will be reconfigured to create 107 student bedrooms in 21 self-contained student apartments and two studios.

The planning application, submitted by owner Lexeter LLP, said: “The proposed accommodation offers an alternative to returning students who might normally occupy shared houses. Exeter University has a student population of over 27,000 students.

“It is recognised that both the university and its students have a positive impact on the local economy and the cultural and social vitality of the city.

"There are recognised benefits, to both student occupants and local residents, in providing accommodation in purpose-designed and managed accommodation.

“The proposed 107 student bedrooms in the scheme will help to reduce the number of students in unmanaged properties and potentially release housing back to local families.”

The flats will accommodate more than 100 students Credit: Beaufort House

Approving the application, Exeter City Council planning officers said: “The site is considered to be a suitable location, on the edge of the city centre, with good public transport links and within walking distance of the university.”

A student accommodation company called Campbell Property will operate and manage the building.

The application states it has “over fifteen years’ experience developing and managing student accommodation schemes across the UK, including in Exeter.”

Credit: Ollie Heptinstall / LDRS