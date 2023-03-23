Play Brightcove video

Watch Matt Uggla's interview here.

Prospective Yeovil Town FC owner Matt Uggla has told ITV News that expects his takeover to be completed within the next '24-48 hours'.

The 28-year-old officially took over the running of the club alongside former England rugby player Paul Sackey late last month.

A group identified as SU Glovers confirmed that it had taken on the stewardship of the club and at the time said it was "committed to working with the community to build a successful and thriving club".

Just days later and both Uggla and Sackey were officially unveiled to supporters at Huish Park.

Speaking to ITV West Country on Thursday (23 March), Mr Uggla confirmed that the last details were being sorted before the official takeover announcement could be made. He also said that he believed it would be sorted within the next '24-48 hours'.

"The last papers are ready to be signed so it will be all complete," he said.

"It has been a stressful few weeks but I am excited to get going properly and make sure we stay up."

Uggla has been very active on social media since he confirmed his interest in taking over the club permanently, engaging with fans regularly.

Matt Uggla says that he has big hopes for the club. Credit: Yeovil Town FC

It is something he says he has enjoyed but he also joked he had been told to kerb slightly.

"I have got a bit of a telling off for doing that so much but I think it has been really important and I am not going to stop.

"Making sure that the fans feel a part of the club is important.

"Before this I was just a football fan and if I could speak with the ownership I would have enjoyed it so I just hope that I don't get in too much trouble.

"Everyone has just been so friendly and nice and I am excited to be a part of the community and want to keep building a relationship with fans.

"It has been busy but I have loved it, I have loved every single second of it."