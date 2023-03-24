A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Swindon teenager Owen Dunn.

In addition, Wiltshire Police have arrested a woman in her 30s on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The 18-year-old was stabbed to death in Mazurek Way, Swindon on 4 December 2022.

Two other teenagers, aged 14 and 17, have previously been charged with murder in connection with the case.

The 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons is due to stand trial in June.

Police are continuing their appeal for any information in relation to this incident.

They are asking anyone with information to call 101 quoting log 54220127571.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.