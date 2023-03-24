Play Brightcove video

The most recent sighting of Julie Jackson in Stroud Road on 13 March

CCTV footage has been released in the search for a woman who has been missing for more than 10 days.

Julie Jackson, 54, has not been at her home in Gloucester since 10 March.

Julie left pets at home which police say is "out of character". The animals are now being cared for by the RSPCA.

Gloucestershire Police have released CCTV footage captured of Julie leaving an address in Wheatstone Road in Tredworth at around 8am on Monday 13 March and then walking along Stroud Road a few minutes later, away from the city centre and towards St Barnabus Church.

CCTV shows Julie leaving a property in Tredworth

She was wearing a light-coloured hooded top at the time.

Police say they are trying to establish where she went next but are asking any motorists who were in the area on that day to check their dashcam footage for any sign of Julie.

It is possible Julie sought shelter so residents are also being asked to check sheds and outbuildings.

Officers, and Julie's family, say they are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

CCTV shows Julie leaving her home on the day she went missing

CCTV captured Julie returning to her home near to St Oswalds Retail Park on Friday 10 March before leaving again at around 5.40pm. It is understood to be the last known time she was at her home address.

Julie is described as being white, 5ft 6ins in height, of a medium build and has brown hair with light brown running through it.

Police say she would often travel via taxi or get lifts from people she knew. She is known to approach people for a chat and is friendly with people she comes across, and police are keen to hear from anyone who has spoken to, or seen her, since Monday 13 March.

Julie's family say they are concerned for her welfare Credit: Gloucestershire Police

Anyone with information on Julie's whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 408 of 14 March. Dial 999 if Julie is present at the time.

You can also give information through the Missing People charity on 116 000 or you can find out more information through the charity's website www.missingpeople.org.uk