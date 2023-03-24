An injunction to prevent any more trees at Armada Way in Plymouth being chopped down has been upheld by the High Court.

A row broke out in the city after more than 100 trees were chopped down in Armada Way under the cover of darkness last week.

Campaigners were able to secure an injunction to stop the controversial Plymouth City Council project, but by that time only 19 trees remained.

The row has since triggered the resignation of the city council’s Conservative leader Richard Bingley.

Mr Bingley signed an executive decision that saw 110 trees cut down in Armada Way on 14 March to make way for a £12million regeneration scheme.

Campaign group Save The Trees Of Armada Way says the trees, of which 19 are still standing, should be protected due to the wildlife and biodiversity they support.

At the High Court in London today (Friday 24 March), Sir Ross Cranston backed protesters’ bid to keep the injunction in place pending a full legal challenge over the council’s actions.

The judge said: “The injunction will continue, the remaining trees cannot be felled at least for the time being”.

In his decision, which was met by applause from protesters in the courtroom, the judge added that already toppled trees, fallen branches and stumps can be removed but only subject to an expert report.

Speaking outside the Royal Courts of Justice following the decision, campaigner Alison White said: “We are really happy with the decision today to uphold our injunction and keep the remaining trees safe from Plymouth City Council and its chainsaws.

More than 100 trees were taken down before the operation was halted. Credit: BPM Media/ STRAW

“The decision by Plymouth City Council to come to court today to try and overturn our injunction despite almost universal condemnation of their actions last week is staggering and gives you an indication of what we have been up against these last six months.

“The decision to completely destroy our urban forest against overwhelming public opposition in a way that avoided public scrutiny is indefensible.

“The public outrage, local and national, has helped to shine a light on much wider issues. The total lack of respect some councils have for the environment, and more depressingly, their citizens."

She said “there’s going to be a lot of very relieved people in Plymouth today” following the ruling and that the decision had been a “relief”.

She added: “It’s just so easy for councils to disregard urban trees and they mean a lot to local people. They might not be a 200-year-old oak but that doesn’t mean they’re not valuable.”