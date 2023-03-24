A man has been sentenced to two years in prison for an illegal dog breeding business, which saw animals being kept in cramped and 'appalling' cages.

Attila Kovacs was convicted at Bristol Crown Court on six counts of causing unnecessary suffering, one count of failing to ensure the needs of an animal were met and another count of breeding dogs without a licence.

He pleaded guilty in October 2022 and was sentenced this week.

Inspectors from Bristol's Trading Standards were called to Mile Road in Bristol following reports of a man illegally breeding and selling dogs.

Officers carried out a search of the property where they found seven dogs being kept in bare cages in a shipping container in the garden.

Pregnant dogs and puppies were being illegally imported into the UK and kept in cramped conditions.

Back in 2016, Kovacs was issued a Criminal Behaviour Order after he was found to be illegally owning and trading in dogs.

This week, the court heard just how shocking the conditions at the property were.

Prosecutor Lee Reynolds said: "Investigators asked Kovacs to open up the shipping container in the garden.

“Mr Kovacs unlocked the shipping container and the officers and veterinarian entered.

“Inside were a total of seven dogs in four cages situated at the rear of the container.

"There was also a larger cage just inside the door, which was empty. There was no food, water, or bedding present in the cage.

"When the door was opened it was very dark within the container. Officers tried the light switch, but nothing happened. They were met with a strong smell of stale faeces and urine.

"There were three small windows, two of which were covered with wood panels and one which was very slightly open. These windows provided very little ventilation and very little natural light.

"There were three ‘fly-strips’ hanging from the ceiling, all of which were completely covered with dead flies.

"The floor of the container was scattered with loose rat bait and there were several holes in the floor of the container, where it met the walls,” he added.

"The dogs within the container were found to have infections to their ears and eyes. Though they had been caused suffering, fortunately, all were treatable and survived."

The dogs were immediately seized due to the poor conditions they were being kept in.

Kovacs was sentenced to a jail term of two years in prison - suspended for 21 months.

He was also ordered to undertake 150 hours of community service, and a fresh ten-year Criminal Behaviour Order was placed against him.

He’s banned from any future involvement in the importation, sale, advertising or distribution of animals.

All dogs involved in the case were rescued and have since made a full recovery. Bristol City Council shared pictures of three of the dogs, now called Jo, Marge and Maddie.

Marge, one of the dogs rescued following the operation Credit: Bristol City Council

The Mayor of Bristol, Marvin Rees, said the case showed why it was important for anyone wanting to buy a dog to 'do their research' first.He added: “Unlicensed puppy dealers and breeders like this sadly always prioritise profit over animal welfare.

“We refuse to tolerate such activities in Bristol and hope today’s court verdict sends a clear message to anyone who thinks they can make money from this illegal and abhorrent trade.

“Puppies bought from unlicensed breeders are often reared in appalling conditions and are likely to suffer ill health as a result. They can also be at risk of congenital health problems and may not have been vaccinated correctly.

“If you are planning to buy a new puppy, make sure you do your research and find a legitimate breeder and always ensure that you see the puppy interacting with its mother.

"If you are able to, please consider adopting,” he added.

Owners with concerns that their puppy may have been illegally bred are urged to contact their local Trading Standards Team.