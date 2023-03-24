The family of a woman who died in a crash in Somerset have released a photograph of her.

Jossette Kemery died in a two-car crash on the A371 near the junction with the A359 in Castle Cary on Sunday 19 March.

The 41-year-old's family have asked for time to grieve. They are being supported by police.

Two other people were injured in the collision and were taken to hospital, where they remain.

Enquiries into the collision are ongoing and any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223064401.