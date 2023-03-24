A fundraiser has been set up to support the family of the head chef of a popular bar who died at the weekend.

Matt Halford was found dead at The Watering Hole on Perranporth beach on Saturday 18 March.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Tributes from the community have been pouring in for Mr Halford.

His eldest son Jaden Cole began raising money to help his family to finish off a home renovation project that his dad had been working on.

It's already raised more than £6,000 - double the target amount.

In a post online Jaden said: "The reason behind this crowdfunding is to help raise as much money as me and my family can to help finish off the house that my dad worked so hard to self-renovate.

"The house was coming on exactly how dad wanted it to be and he still had massive plans but on Saturday 18 March 2023 me and my family received the tragic news that dad had suddenly passed away.

"Life will never be the same without Dad. He was a huge character who you would hear from a mile away.

"The one person anyone could go to and he would give his all to help and support you; from family and friends to work colleagues, he always just knew the right thing to say.

Mr Halford was found dead at The Watering Hole in Perranporth Credit: Google Maps

"I cannot fathom the outpouring of love our family has received and this shows how much my dad meant to so many people and how many lives he touched.

"Although we will have a hole in our hearts forever, he will never ever be forgotten.

"He has left behind a strong family who will always stick together and make him proud everyday.

"Thank you to each and every person who has offered love and support, your kindness will always be with us."