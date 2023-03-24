A man has been left with a broken jaw after he was punched in the face outside a kebab shop in Bristol.

Police are investigating the incident, which happened on 24 February between 8 and 9pm in Gilda Parade, Whitchurch.

The victim was taken to hospital after the assault and is now recovering at home.

Avon and Somerset Police want to speak to anyone who witnessed the attack.

A spokesperson from the force said: "The offender is described as being in his 30s, of slim build, with short, light brown hair and a beard.

"He is around 5ft 5ins tall and was wearing a striped top.

"If you have any information, or have any relevant footage which may aid our investigation, please call us."