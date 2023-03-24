Man shot in Swindon - police probe launched

A man has suffered a potentially life-changing gunshot wound to his arm following an incident in Swindon.

Wiltshire Police have launched an investigation and remain at the scene in Sackville Close.

They say the victim took himself to hospital at around 9.15pm last night (23 March) and had a gunshot wound to his arm.

A force spokesperson said: "We are still in the early stages of our investigation and our enquiries are ongoing.

"No arrests have currently been made.

A police cordon is in place on Sackville Close in Swindon Credit: ITV News West Country

"Members of the public are likely to see an increased police presence in the area while we investigate.

"Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact us on 101 quoting reference 54230031363."